Please stand by: KCMJ experiencing technical difficulties

If your car radio has a preset for community radio station KCMJ-93.9 FM, you may have noticed its absence from the airwaves over the past week.No worries, though, the progressive low-power FM station has not run out of cash. Nor was it shut down by the vast right-wing conspiracy. The problem is with the station’s antenna, which is located on top of Stargazers Theatre.“We have a situation where our signal sometimes gets into their P.A. system when bands are playing,” explains Mark Weingartner, who serves on KCMJ’s board of directors. “So they turn us off, and then a lot of times, at the end of a long night, they’re tired and they forget to turn us back on.”KCMJ has been experiencing this problem intermittently since the station first went on the air back in January of last year. “Some bands don’t have problems, some bands do,” says Weingartner. “We don’t know if it’s because some of them having unshielded cables, or if it’s a matter of shielding the transmitter to prevent leakage of the signal into the facility’s system.”Until the problem’s resolved, station personnel will continue to make trips to the venue to turn the transmitter back on, once they realize they’re only broadcasting over the internet.Weingartner promises they’ll be back on the airwaves by Wednesday morning.