Imagine Dragons, ChameleonsVox, and Flobots top new show announcements

Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds with big drum.

Colorado music fans will definitely not be crashing ticket agency servers Friday morning, given that the Black Sheep’s Born of Osiris date looks to be the only area show going on sale that day. We do, however, have an extra week’s warning for the Imagine Dragons/K.Flay show at the Pepsi Center, which is sure to sell out quickly.Meanwhile, fans of The Chameleons will want to know that the revered UK band's frontman Mark Burgess is touring with his current band project ChameleonsVox, and that Denver is among the handful of cities the group will play on its upcoming American tour.Meanwhile, here's this week’s rundown of new concert announcements. Unless otherwise noted, all shows are on sale now.Black Sheep, June 10Sweetwater Park, Lone Tree, June 17Rawkus, June 23Black Sheep, July 3 (on sale May 12)Bullfrog’s Bar & Grill, Pueblo, July 4Soiled Dove, Denver, July 7-8various venues, Denver, July 30Cowboys, Aug. 12Pepsi Center, Denver, Oct. 14 (on sale May 19)