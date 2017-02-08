Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Black Bear Distillery moonshine on shelves
Posted
By Griffin Swartzell
on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 11:27 AM
Victor Matthews
Griffin Swartzell
Black Bear craft moonshine sips smooth and a little sweet.
’ hard liquor effort, Black Bear Distillery
, has been in the works since 2015, and his promised Irish-style whiskey is still in the works. But Matthews has two varieties of moonshine out in bars and liquor stores.
The base shine is brewed with brown sugar and heritage yellow and white corn. He gets his corn from Bow & Arrow Foods, a Towaoc, Colorado-based company owned and operated by the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe.
The resulting alcohol is distilled once, low and slow, to preserve the flavor of the grains, Matthews says. Right now, he’s released a clear variety and an oak-aged “reserve” shine, both available. That said, fans of the label design should pick up their bottles as soon as possible. Due to a possible copyright collision, Matthews will redesign the labels to remove the "exile" logo.
