The Handsome Toad is on the road

Sapo Guapo Tacos (mobile business, facebook.com/sgtacoburgers
) — translation: handsome toad — owned by Nester and Melissa Montoya, is one of the newest food trucks on the Springs scene. They started serving New Mexican food as of mid-January.
“We actually started on a Friday the 13th,” says Melissa. “It just happened to be that way.”
Nester, a Springs native, has co-owned a few small businesses with his wife, but neither has professional kitchen experience. Rather, Nester earned his chops with his mother and grandmother, both from central New Mexico. All of the red chilies the Montoyas use are New Mexico-grown, but Nester’s matrilineal educators aren’t fans of Hatch green chilies, so Sapo Guapo uses Pueblo peppers.
In addition to New Mexican bites like carne enchilada tacos and a stuffed sopapilla, the Montoyas offer a Korean barbecue taco to mix things up. Look for this brightly colored 1976 RV to expand more and more into the craft brewery circuit in the coming months. They’re also considering lunch stops during the week.
“We did try to go by Pepsi off of Stone [Avenue], and we got a good [response,]” says Nester.