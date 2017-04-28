Four by Brother Luck hosts stylish sneak peek

click to enlarge
Griffin Swartzell
Chef Brother Luck in the spotlight, after high-profile wins on popular television food shows. Four by Brother Luck opens for dinner service on Monday, May 1.
By now you know he beat Bobby Flay
.
Chef Brother Luck's enjoyed a great run lately, to include his victories and many award wins
.
And now he's set to open the much anticipated Four by Brother Luck
. Dinner service begins Monday, May 1, followed by full service launching Thursday, May 4.
In next week's Side Dish column, Griffin Swartzell shares more details about the Southwestern-themed menu and its four historical focus components.
You'll also meet chef Aaron Rivera, another big player in the kitchen, as well as lauded local bartender Luis Rodriguez, who's designed the sharp cocktail menu.
