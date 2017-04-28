Search

Friday, April 28, 2017

Four by Brother Luck hosts stylish sneak peek

Posted By on Fri, Apr 28, 2017 at 10:05 AM

click to enlarge Chef Brother Luck in the spotlight, after high-profile wins on popular television food shows. Four by Brother Luck opens for dinner service on Monday, May 1. - GRIFFIN SWARTZELL
  • Griffin Swartzell
  • Chef Brother Luck in the spotlight, after high-profile wins on popular television food shows. Four by Brother Luck opens for dinner service on Monday, May 1.

By now you know he beat Bobby Flay.

Chef Brother Luck's enjoyed a great run lately, to include his victories and many award wins.

And now he's set to open the much anticipated Four by Brother Luck. Dinner service begins Monday, May 1, followed by full service launching Thursday, May 4.

In next week's Side Dish column, Griffin Swartzell shares more details about the Southwestern-themed menu and its four historical focus components.

You'll also meet chef Aaron Rivera, another big player in the kitchen, as well as lauded local bartender Luis Rodriguez, who's designed the sharp cocktail menu.

For now, please enjoy the above sneak peek slideshow.

Slideshow Four by Brother Luck hosts stylish sneak peek
Four by Brother Luck hosts stylish sneak peek 13 slides
Four by Brother Luck hosts stylish sneak peek
Four by Brother Luck hosts stylish sneak peek
By Matthew Schniper
Click to View 13 slides



