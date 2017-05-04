Rooster's House of Ramen holds soft opening 

click to enlarge
Matthew Schniper
Chef Mark Henry's rippin' rooster bowl, one of five ramen options.
Locals know Chef Mark Henry for his time at the Ivywild School's Meat Locker as well as Brother Luck's Street Eats. The world at large knows him for last year's Chopped
win. But how good is his noodle game?
Announced earlier this year
, Henry's north Tejon venture, Rooster's House of Ramen
(323 N. Tejon St.), held a reservation-only, friends-and-family soft opening on Wednesday, May 3.
While we traditionally wait a while after a restaurant opens to review — even the best need a little time to dial everything in — but we will share that we were quite delighted by the savory broth in the char siu brisket bowl. That vinegary tang took it to the next level.
Henry confirms that the restaurant will hold its grand opening on Monday, May 8. As you wait to #makeamericaslurpagain, enjoy the below slideshow.