Story Coffee barista/roaster Eliza Lovett recovering after roasting accident

Patrons at Story Coffee
may have noticed a few different faces behind the bar lately — people like Bevan Cammell, Eric Nicol and Tyler Hill from Loyal Coffee.
They and other local baristas are volunteering at Story to help support barista/roaster Eliza Lovett.
In April, Lovett was injured while roasting her competition beans in preparation for the US Barista Championship
held in Seattle, Washington. The roaster caught a bangle on her left arm and pulled her in, severely injuring her.
“Kind of everything was ripped to shreds except for the things I needed to keep the arm," says Lovett. "Doctors have said I won’t make a full recovery, but I promise you I will prove them wrong.”
At this point, she's already regaining mobility in her fingers, and she says she can't wait to start doing physical therapy.
After the accident, fellow Story barista Elizabeth Shelby suggested that other baristas from around town cover Lovett's shifts, allowing her to get paid per the usual while recovering.
“It took her only a couple hours to fill up two months of shifts for me, which is absolutely insane,” says Lovett. “The outpouring of love and support is incredibly overwhelming.”
She's making not only her hourly pay, but all tips from her covered shifts as well. Currently, local roasters have covered her through June, but if she's not ready to come back to work, she says there's a waitlist of baristas offering to cover her July hours.
While Lovett was ultimately unable to compete at USBC, she flew to Seattle anyway in order to cheer on her fellow Springs competitor, Loyal coffee co-owner/barista Tyler Hill. While Hill was eliminated in the first round of competition, he was proud of his performance.
“I think, all things considered, I left probably prouder of my routine this year than my routine last year,” says Hill, calling this year's competition “significantly more stacked as far as how good the competitors were.”
“I’m super, super proud of him,” says Lovett. “I can’t wait for both of us to be back and competing next year.”