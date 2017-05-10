Nano 108 announces American Craft Beer Week plans

click to enlarge
Nano 108 presents a high-altitude bristlecone pine bar top, barrel stave bar chairs and growler light fixtures.
Monday, May 15, marks the start of American Craft Beer Week
, and in Colorado Springs, that means pairings and special releases aplenty. Downtown denizens may find this year's Pints & Plates
pairing event thoroughly exciting, drawing brew talent from all across the city.
There's also big stuff a-brewing on the Powers corridor, too. Nano 108 Brewing Company
(2402 Waynoka Road) has announced a week full of special tappings and pairings, partnered with seven local food trucks. Each will have a special menu item that uses a Nano 108 beer. Further, the brewery will have specials every night that week as well, from promo pint glasses to brewery tours to growler specials.
Check out the full schedule below. Special menu items will be announced on the Nano 108 Facebook page
:
Monday - 15th
Roll Up Food Truck
Flight Night
Blueberry Cream Ale beer tapping
Tuesday - 16th
Pickled Pit Stop Food Truck
Take tour with the brewer night
German Dopplebock beer tapping
Wednesday - 17th
Awaken Cambodian Food Truck
Keep the glass night
German Hefeweizen beer tapping
Thursday - 18th
Johnny G's Delicioso Mexican Soul Food Truck
Special barrel aged beer release
Jim Beam barrel aged American Blonde Ale beer tapping
Friday - 18th
Pig Latin Food Truck
Patio Party & beer to go specials
Smoked Porter beer tapping
Saturday - 20th
Witty Pork's Woodfired Pizza Food Truck
Nano 108 Game Day
Sight Challenged Hog IPA beer tapping
Sunday - 21st
Bison Brothers Food Truck
Keep the glass day
German Dunkelweizen beer tapping