Nano 108 announces American Craft Beer Week plans

Nano 108 presents a high-altitude bristlecone pine bar top, barrel stave bar chairs and growler light fixtures.

Monday - 15th

Roll Up Food Truck

Flight Night

Blueberry Cream Ale beer tapping



Tuesday - 16th

Pickled Pit Stop Food Truck

Take tour with the brewer night

German Dopplebock beer tapping



Wednesday - 17th

Awaken Cambodian Food Truck

Keep the glass night

German Hefeweizen beer tapping



Thursday - 18th

Johnny G's Delicioso Mexican Soul Food Truck

Special barrel aged beer release

Jim Beam barrel aged American Blonde Ale beer tapping



Friday - 18th

Pig Latin Food Truck

Patio Party & beer to go specials

Smoked Porter beer tapping



Saturday - 20th

Witty Pork's Woodfired Pizza Food Truck

Nano 108 Game Day

Sight Challenged Hog IPA beer tapping



Sunday - 21st

Bison Brothers Food Truck

Keep the glass day

German Dunkelweizen beer tapping

Monday, May 15, marks the start of American Craft Beer Week , and in Colorado Springs, that means pairings and special releases aplenty. Downtown denizens may find this year's Pints & Plates pairing event thoroughly exciting, drawing brew talent from all across the city.There's also big stuff a-brewing on the Powers corridor, too. Nano 108 Brewing Company (2402 Waynoka Road) has announced a week full of special tappings and pairings, partnered with seven local food trucks. Each will have a special menu item that uses a Nano 108 beer. Further, the brewery will have specials every night that week as well, from promo pint glasses to brewery tours to growler specials.Check out the full schedule below. Special menu items will be announced on the Nano 108 Facebook page