Monday, February 13, 2017

"Chard Skorman" for Council?

Posted By on Mon, Feb 13, 2017 at 1:05 PM

click to enlarge cityelectionsbug-web.png

What do you know about chard? Free associating, my mind goes to “colorful” and “good for you.” And if that’s at all common, then the campaign to elect Richard Skorman to City Council may have just stumbled upon a clever way to brand their progressive candidate.


Over the weekend, the campaign finally received bulk delivery of yard signs they had ordered only to discover over a thousand were misprinted. Take a look at these subtly screwed up yard signs (or, should we say, chard signs…)

click to enlarge R.W. FIRTH PHOTOGRAPHY
  • R.W. Firth Photography


click to enlarge R.W. FIRTH PHOTOGRAPHY
  • R.W. Firth Photography

Campaign coordinator Sally Davis says that Skorman’s immediate response was uproarious laughter so they decided to embrace the mistake, holding a yard sign launch event on Sunday as planned. Volunteers got creative with it: some drew their own “Ri” in front of the printed “chard”; some wrote in “onnay” after the chard (get it?); and others added a new impromptu slogan, “he’s the healthy choice!”

click to enlarge R.W. FIRTH PHOTOGRAPHY
  • R.W. Firth Photography


Davis is more amused than perturbed. “It happens!” she says, adding that the printer was embarrassed enough to print up some new ones free of charge. She thinks the mistake could turn into a strategic advantage. “A yard sign is a yard sign — they kind of fade into the geography and you don’t even notice them,” Davis says. “With these, there’s chance for creative input which helps people feel more invested in the campaign and they’ll look forward to seeing them around town.”


If you want one to stick in your own yard, you can pick them up from the campaign office at 322 N. Tejon, suite 210. That's above Skorman's downtown business, Poor Richard's. The office is staffed between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., but yard signs will sit in the hallway for your taking outside those hours. See here for more on Skorman's current council bid.

