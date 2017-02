Bennet calls for deeper look at Trump's ties to Russia

click to enlarge File photo

Bennet: getting tough on who knew what and when.

General Flynn's resignation is not enough. The American people deserve the full story, including when the White House became aware of General Flynn’s communications and whether anyone directed him to discuss our sanctions policy with Russian officials.



President Trump’s suggestion that illegal Washington leaks are the real concern must not distract us from the actual national security risk at hand. Questions remain about Russian interference in the 2016 election and the Trump Administration’s ties to Russia. Congress must start a full, in-depth, bipartisan investigation immediately.

click to enlarge File photo

Trump loses a top advisor.

The Senate's second-ranking Republican and other GOP senators are calling for an investigation into connections between President Donald Trump and Russia, and want former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to testify.



Sen. John Cornyn, who has called for an investigation into Trump's tie to Russia before Flynn resigned, told reporters Tuesday that the Senate standing committees with oversight of intelligence need to investigate Flynn. Sen. Roy Blunt, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, also told KTRS radio he wanted to speak with Flynn.

The resignation of Donald Trump's White House National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, is leading some lawmakers to call for a deeper look at Flynn's talks with Russia, including a Colorado senator.In a statement released Tuesday, Michael Bennet, a Democrat, said:Bennet's reference to Trump's comment about "illegal Washington leaks" regards the president's contention that who told the media about Flynn's conversations with a Russian envoy is the real story, according to, along with the, reported in recent days that conversations captured through intelligence work by the government demonstrated that Flynn spoke with the ambassador about sanctions even as the Obama Administration was imposing sanctions on the Russian government due to its interference with the 2016 presidential election. Those news reports were followed by Flynn's resignation Monday night.Tuesday morning, CNN reported that Republicans are calling for an investigation No word from Colorado's other senator, Republican Cory Gardner, on the Flynn departure.We've asked for a comment on the resignation from Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs, and will update if and when we hear something.Meantime, the El Paso County GOP had this to say, via spokesman Danny Cole, "Trump evidently has not forgotten how to say, 'You're fired.' That's good news. The same people who derided Trump during the campaign as the 'You're fired' guy would have been among the most critical if Flynn had survived another day."