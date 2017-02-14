Bennet calls for deeper look at Trump's ties to Russia

General Flynn's resignation is not enough. The American people deserve the full story, including when the White House became aware of General Flynn’s communications and whether anyone directed him to discuss our sanctions policy with Russian officials.Bennet's reference to Trump's comment about "illegal Washington leaks" regards the president's contention that who told the media about Flynn's conversations with a Russian envoy is the real story, according to The Washington Post.
President Trump’s suggestion that illegal Washington leaks are the real concern must not distract us from the actual national security risk at hand. Questions remain about Russian interference in the 2016 election and the Trump Administration’s ties to Russia. Congress must start a full, in-depth, bipartisan investigation immediately.
The Senate's second-ranking Republican and other GOP senators are calling for an investigation into connections between President Donald Trump and Russia, and want former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to testify.No word from Colorado's other senator, Republican Cory Gardner, on the Flynn departure.
Sen. John Cornyn, who has called for an investigation into Trump's tie to Russia before Flynn resigned, told reporters Tuesday that the Senate standing committees with oversight of intelligence need to investigate Flynn. Sen. Roy Blunt, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, also told KTRS radio he wanted to speak with Flynn.
