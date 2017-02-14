El Paso County jail inmate died from heart problems

click to enlarge File photo

Inmate who died in the jail in January suffered from heart problems, the coroner says.

An inmate who died at the Criminal Justice Center on Jan. 27 had heart problems and diabetes, according to an El Paso County Coroner's Office report.The office ruled the death of Damian Romero, 68, was the result of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, along with the "significant conditions" of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, obesity and diabetes.The day he died, Romero was being returned to the jail from Memorial where he'd been hospitalized for seven to eight days, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jackie Kirby previously gold the. "About two miles from CJC, the deputy noticed he was having issues," Kirby said. He radioed ahead, and sheriff's personnel met him in the sally port, the area where inmates are taken in and out of the jail, where life-saving efforts failed.Romero was booked into the jail on Aug. 12, 2016, on charges of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, aggravated incest and pattern of abuse. Colorado Springs Police Department was the arresting agency.Kirby said the jail's investigative team is looking into the Romero death because it occurred on jail property. No word on whether that investigation has been completed.