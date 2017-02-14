Pico gets CSF endorsement, developer donations

click to enlarge
-
Pico: The developers' choice.
Andy Pico, seeking his second four-year term on Colorado Springs City Council, is the choice of the development community, according to his most recent campaign finance report.
Filed Monday, file:///Users/pamzubeck/Downloads/20170213%20Pico%20Andres.pdf
" target="_blank">the report shows contributions to Pico's campaign from such big names as Classic Homes and Jim and Laura Johnson, owners of GE Johnson Construction Co., both of whom gave $1,000 each.
These are notable because Jim Johnson and Classic Companies CEO Doug Stimple are members of the Colorado Springs Forward board. CSF is a political activist organization
that has vowed to pick candidates thought by its members to be good for the community and then get them elected. CSF was quite active in the 2015 city election, spending about $174,000. Its executive director, Amy Lathen, ran for mayor but wasn't elected, and in summer 2016 resigned her county commissioner seat to take the CSF job.
It's worth noting that so far CSF hasn't given any money to Pico via its political action committee, but although it hasn't announced its endorsement of Pico on its website, along with four newcomer candidates it has endorsed in other races, Lathen tells the Indy
via email, "We have endorsed Councilman, Andy Pico. Updates are forthcoming."
Other development interests who gave to Pico's campaign: Ralph Braden with Nor'wood Development Group, $500; High Valley Land Co. and La Plata Communities, $1,250 each; Housing and Building Association of Colorado Springs Political Action Committee, $4,000; Classic Consulting Engineers, $500; and Covington Homes, $500.
Pico also serves as chairman of the Colorado Springs Utilities Board. He represents the city's eastern district where the massive Banning Lewis Ranch is located, some 18,500 acres for which the 1988 annexation agreement is being renegotiated with owner Nor'wood Development Group. The terms reportedly focus on developer responsibility for infrastructure, parks and public safety facilities.
As of the Monday campaign finance report, Pico had raised $14,007 and spent $2,082. He's the only candidate to file so far for the reporting period that ended Feb. 10.
His opponents in that race include Robert Burns, Melanie Bernhardt and Janak Joshi.