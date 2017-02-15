Colorado Springs consultant tapped by Trump for EPA

click to enlarge Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock

Patrick Davis, political consultant from Colorado Springs who served as the Colorado State Director and senior advisor to the Trump campaign, has been appointed by President Trump as a senior advisor to the Environmental Protection Agency.Owner of Patrick Davis Consulting LLC, Davis also has worked for various other political candidates at at one time handled communications for Neumann Systems Group, which invented and designed pollution control equipment installed at the city's Drake Power Plant.While Davis lists the new temporary job with the EPA as being in Washington, D.C., he didn't say where he will serve in his new EPA role.