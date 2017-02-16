Littleton, as liaison to pension board, didn't know about lawsuit

-
Littleton: In the dark.
Ok. We admit it. We didn't realize something when we wrote the story about Dan Zook's problems with the El Paso County Retirement Plan
, featured in this week's paper.
While reporting the story, we sought a comment from County Commissioners Darryl Glenn and Peggy Littleton. We asked them, because both have served for six years, while two newcomers just took office in January and another last summer.
Glenn didn't respond. While Littleton did respond, she said she had no knowledge of the case.
She didn't know that a seasoned prosecutor had gotten the shaft for the rest of his life under a little-known rule included in the pension fund, and she didn't know the pension board has spent nearly $200,000 on attorney fees.
That might be understandable to a point, except that now we learn that Littleton serves as liaison to the retirement plan's board.
Liaison generally means a commissioner stays in touch with various departments', boards' and commissions' concerns, issues, projects, programs and the like.
We asked Littleton this morning about how, as liaison, she could not have known about this case.
Here response, received at 4:54 p.m.: "As the liaison, I am not a voting member and so was not allowed to be part of any executive sessions where this may have been discussed."