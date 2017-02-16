PPACG turmoil leads to departure of a second senior leader

click to enlarge
Former PPACG Executive Director Rob MacDonald, left, and City Councilor Andy Pico, who chairs the PPACG executive committee.
The second shoe at Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments has dropped.
Craig Casper, who was paid $111,413 a year as the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority (PPRTA) finance manager under the PPACG umbrella, put in his last day on Feb. 9.
He and PPACG executive director Rob MacDonald had been placed on paid administrative leave
on Dec. 22.
On Jan. 11, the PPACG board, comprised of officials from cities, towns and El Paso County, terminated MacDonald's employment arrangement effective Feb. 10.
Rick Sonnenburg, who oversees PPRTA, has been acting director since Dec. 22. The PPACG board is conducting a search for a permanent director
. The job's pay range is $130,000 to $196,200. (There's no posting for Casper's job but there is one for a regional transportation planner.)
Another person placed on leave on Dec. 22, PPACG finance manager Bev Majewski, returned from leave on Jan. 19. She's paid $95,305 a year.
