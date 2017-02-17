CSPD hands a records headache to District Attorney's Office

The Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence Division (MVNI) is a multi-jurisdictional drug task force consisting of law enforcement officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, the Fountain Police Department, and the Woodland Park Police Department. MVNI operates under the policies and procedures of the Colorado Springs Police Department.CSPD spokesman Lt. Howard Black also notes in a separate email to the Indy: "Once the audit is complete, a press conference will follow."
In early February, the CSPD discovered discrepancies in the case filing procedures utilized by MVNI while conducting an internal audit. It has been determined that some electronic case report documents were not consistently being transferred to the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office (DA). This process of transferring case documentation is commonly referred to as “discovery” in cases where criminal charges are pending against a defendant.
Changes to MVNI’s current case filing process were promptly implemented to remedy this issue. After preliminary research to determine the scope of the problem, the CSPD notified the DA’s Office on February 8th.
Through our initial review of affected cases, the information that was not provided to the District Attorney’s Office appears to be primarily administrative in nature. In an abundance of caution, the CSPD and the DA’s Office are evaluating all filed MVNI cases from 2013 forward and resubmitting the entire case files to the DA’s Office to ensure all of the information is provided to the defendants.
After evaluating our investigative case files throughout the department, we have determined that this issue appears to be isolated within the Metro VNI Division. We identified approximately 3,000 case filings, primarily narcotics-related investigations, over a four-year period that may have been impacted; however, that number may turn out to
be significantly smaller once we complete our review.
This review is ongoing. Additional information will be released at the end of our review.
