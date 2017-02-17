The Wire

Friday, February 17, 2017

City Gov / Politics

Gaebler snags Springs Professional Firefighters Association endorsement

Posted By on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 3:11 PM

Gaebler: Firefighters like her in District 5 race.
Colorado Springs City Councilor Jill Gaebler has landed the endorsement of the Colorado Springs Professional Fire Fighters IAFF Local 5.

In a message to Gaebler, Local 5 wrote:
We are pleased to announce that we have gone through our formal endorsement approval process via membership and we have chosen you as a candidate that we would like to endorse.

We are still in discussion as to how we can best benefit your campaign both financially and through volunteerism. We will be reaching out to you in the near future when we make a final decision as to how we can best contribute to your campaign.

In the meantime, you are welcome to mention that you have received an official endorsement from the "Colorado Springs Professional Firefighters Association". In addition, one of our board members will be reaching out to your campaign manager to inquire about future events.

We look forward to working with you and your campaign.
Gaebler is being challenged in central District 5 by businesswoman Lynette Crow-Iverson.

Voters will elect Council members in six districts in the April 4 city election, which is being conducted by mail.

For more election information, check out this site.

