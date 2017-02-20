The Wire

Monday, February 20, 2017

City Gov

Colorado Springs has had 67 robberies so far this year

Posted By on Mon, Feb 20, 2017 at 5:32 PM

If you're like me, you've noticed there seem to be a lot of robberies lately.

And if you think so, you'd be right.

There have been 11 in the past five days alone, according to an advisory shared with the media by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Here's the chart provided based on data from the CSPD's Law Enforcement Records Management System through Feb. 15:
screen_shot_2017-02-20_at_5.24.48_pm.png

But since then, the total for active robbery cases so far this year has grown to 67, the CSPD reports.

Ten of those have been cleared by arrest.

The CSPD reports that last year five detectives and one sergeant were assigned to the robbery unit, while this year another officer has been added to that. "In addition, other specialized and patrol units are assigned as appropriate," the department reports.

