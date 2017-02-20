The Wire

Monday, February 20, 2017

Politics

Trump chooses advisor with Fort Carson connection

Posted By on Mon, Feb 20, 2017 at 2:47 PM

McMaster: From general to Trump appointee.
The president has chosen Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his national security advisor, and that name should ring some bells for local folk.

McMaster served with the 3d Armored Cavalry Regiment at Fort Carson as a colonel and in Iraq from June 2004 to June 2006.

Here's some additional biographical information on McMaster.


