Trump chooses advisor with Fort Carson connection
By Pam Zubeck
on Mon, Feb 20, 2017 at 2:47 PM
McMaster: From general to Trump appointee.
The president has chosen Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his national security advisor
, and that name should ring some bells for local folk.
McMaster
served with the 3d Armored Cavalry Regiment at Fort Carson as a colonel and in Iraq from June 2004 to June 2006.
Here's some additional biographical
information on McMaster.
