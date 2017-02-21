Rally planned against Trump's new deportation order

click to enlarge
-
Photos by Pam Zubeck
-
Go here, 415 E. Pikes Peak Ave., for a rally on Wednesday.
If you're a legal resident of the United States and need a job, President Trump's administration will begin hiring 10,000 immigration and customs agents
immediately to help deport millions of undocumented people, mostly Mexicans, according to the New York Times
.
Also according to the Times
:
The directives would also instruct I.C.E. [Immigration and Customs Enforcement], as well as Customs and Border Protection, the parent agency of the Border Patrol, to begin reviving a program that recruits local police officers and sheriff’s deputies to help with deportation, effectively making them de facto immigration agents.
We wrote about what role local law enforcement play
this earlier this month.
click to enlarge
-
The ICE office is located on the second floor of the bank building.
If all of this deportation-mania strikes you as beyond the pale, you can attend a rally slated for noon Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the local ICE office, 415 E. Pikes Peak Ave.
Yes, I, too, was surprised that ICE is located in this building.
In an email message, anti-war activist Bill Sulzman says, "The enhanced deportation plans will be executed locally from this address. People power can still make a difference. We need to stand up for our friends and neighbors facing eviction from their homes and our country."