Dispute arises over TABOR notice in Colorado Springs city election

A pro comment and a con comment were received in the Office of the City Clerk on 2/17, which was the deadline to file them. Summaries of both the pro and the con comments will be included in the TABOR Notice. Copies of the comments are attached.Here are the pro and con statements for and against Issue 2:
The pro comment was not filed anonymously. It was hand delivered to my office during regular business hours. I can confirm that John O'Donnell provided the content for the pro comment. Mr. Bruce is mistaken in his belief that the pro comment must be filed by an elector, however I have confirmed that Mr. O'Donnell is an elector of the City of Colorado Springs.
With regard to Mr. Bruce's legal assertions, the City believes that summarizing the pro comments on Issue 2 is proper. First, Charter section 7-90 (c)(2)(v) contains no limitation on who may file pro or con comments for City TABOR questions. Second, the statutory section Mr. Bruce quoted, C.R.S. section 1-7-901, applies only to state elections and not to municipal elections. Finally, even if section 1-7-901 were applicable, it simply confers upon the election official the discretion whether to summarize all comments received.
Pursuant to our City Charter, the TABOR Notice will be mailed by 3/3.
Only TWO killed by the CJC staff? I scoff at that low a number. And…
Bad management isn't a budget issue.
Nope, Bill Burns. Our parents, grandparents, great grandparents, or further back might be immigrants, but…