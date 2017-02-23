Ex-El Paso County commissioner finds new government job, for now

click to enlarge File photo

El Paso County Administrator Henry Yankowski today announced the appointment of Dennis Hisey to serve on a temporary basis as the director of the Pikes Peak Workforce Center (PPWFC). “I reached out to Dennis Hisey because it may take two or three months to recruit and hire a permanent Workforce Center Director and Dennis has the knowledge, experience and community service background to help us through this transition period.” Yankowski continued, “Colorado is one of only a few states that use a local control model for Workforce Center operations and Dennis was very much instrumental in establishing that model which has been very helpful in tailoring training programs to meet local employment needs.” Yankowski stressed that Hisey is expected to serve only on a temporary basis until a permanent director is in place.



“I’m honored to be asked to serve PPWFC through this transition period,” Hisey said. “During my twelve years on the Workforce Consortium and Executive Boards I have had the opportunity to work closely with Charlie Whelan and the excellent team he has put in place. I have also worked closely with the private business, industry and education and trade leaders in developing community partnerships that form the foundation of effective workforce training efforts and I’ve had the opportunity to learn the best practices of successful workforce training programs all over the country.” Hisey concluded, “This is only a temporary interim assignment and I will not be seeking the permanent position but I want everyone at PPWFC and our community partners to know that we will be working hard to ensure that PPWFC continues to be a highly effective resource to employers and job seekers throughout the region.”



Hisey will receive $9,426 per month as Interim Director, the same rate of pay as the retiring director.



The Pikes Peak Workforce Center serves employers and job seekers in El Paso and Teller Counties. It is funded through the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA). During the last program year, the PPWFC served more than 43,000 clients including 10,000 veterans and more than 1,000 young adults. The PPWFC team hosted 260 custom hiring events for employers and eight regional job fairs for job seekers. PPWFC has satellite offices throughout the region with its main office on the first floor of the El Paso County Citizens Service Center at 1575 Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs. For more information logon to: www.ppwfc.org

What happens to former county commissioners? They find jobs for themselves with government, often.That's the case with Dennis Hisey, who left his El Paso County commissioner seat in January after three terms, the third term acquired following a voter-approved measure to extend term limits that some voters felt was deceptively worded. After the approval, voters later rolled back the maximum number of terms to two.Hisey now steps into the shoes of Charlie Whelan, who retired as director of the Pikes Peak Workforce Center, an agency for which Hisey sat on the board as a commissioner.Hisey will be paid $9,426 a month for up to three months while a new director is recruited and hired. That means he'll make $28,278 in a quarter of a year, compared to his old pay of about $7,280 a month.Here's the news release: