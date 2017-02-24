Shake-up at Pikes Peak United Way

Dear Friends,
I am writing to let you know that Jason Wood has resigned his position as President and CEO of Pikes Peak United Way. The Board of Trustees has asked that I serve as Interim CEO until his replacement is hired. Honored to fill that role, I wanted to reach out to you immediately to let you know that all of our strategic plans are moving along nicely and that the PPUW team is working hard to reach our goals around education, income stability and health.
We are so very grateful to you for your loyalty and support over the years and want to assure you that we will do our very best to continue our work in our wonderful community. Our staff and partners are committed to serving the most vulnerable in our region.
We all wish Jason the very best and are grateful for the work he did here in Colorado Springs.
Thank you for your support and friendship.
Respectfully,
Cindy Aubrey
Cindy Aubrey, Intirum CEO, Pikes Peak United Way
518 N. Nevada Ave. Colorado Springs, CO 80903 / 719-457-1319 / cindy@ppunitedway.org
Helen Collins is the polar opposite of Jill Gaebler and Richard Skorman. I'm ready for…
Glad to see the Utilities workers endorse Gaebler and Skorman. I would add Helen Collins…
Well the Work Force Center at least gave someone a high paying job. What is…