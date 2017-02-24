Shake-up at Pikes Peak United Way

Dear Friends,

I am writing to let you know that Jason Wood has resigned his position as President and CEO of Pikes Peak United Way. The Board of Trustees has asked that I serve as Interim CEO until his replacement is hired. Honored to fill that role, I wanted to reach out to you immediately to let you know that all of our strategic plans are moving along nicely and that the PPUW team is working hard to reach our goals around education, income stability and health.

We are so very grateful to you for your loyalty and support over the years and want to assure you that we will do our very best to continue our work in our wonderful community. Our staff and partners are committed to serving the most vulnerable in our region.

We all wish Jason the very best and are grateful for the work he did here in Colorado Springs.

Thank you for your support and friendship.

Respectfully,

Cindy Aubrey



Cindy Aubrey, Intirum CEO, Pikes Peak United Way

518 N. Nevada Ave. Colorado Springs, CO 80903 / 719-457-1319 / cindy@ppunitedway.org

So it's been about 24 hours since the community was made aware of the departure of President and CEO Jason Wood from Pikes Peak United Way.Yet, he's still listed on PPUW's website as the CEO, and there's no notification of the change on its Facebook page.Apparently, the only notification went out to certain United Way community supporters via an emailed message from Cindy Aubrey, who had been the chief operations officer and now has stepped into the CEO in an "intirum" role. (That's how she spelled her title at the end of her message to donors, after spelling it correctly as "interim" in the actual communique. See her message below.)Aubrey worked for years as news director of KOAA-TV until plucked from there to become then-Mayor Steve Bach's communications manager. She left that role in early 2015 as Bach wound down his one and only four-year term.Wood had been at PPUW for about four years, and his departure creates more than a few questions, given that he left immediately and thereports he has no other job lined up.Here's Aubrey's message that, as far as we know, remains the only official word on the shake-up.