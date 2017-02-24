Strawberry Fields master plan public meeting announced

Public input during last year's land exchange was extremely valuable in shaping numerous terms and conditions that ensure public access to The Broadmoor's property. A Conservation Easement, South Canyon Trail Easement, Chamberlain Trail Easement, Hully Gully Easement, Old Stage Road Access Easement, an 8.5-acre Building Envelope, several utility easements, and other deed restrictions were recorded on the property by the City of Colorado Springs to ensure the public's interests were legally protected and the terms of the land exchange would be upheld.
Within the context of these conditions, The Broadmoor is conducting a Master Plan process. The public has an opportunity to provide input that will help inform the plan. Citizens are invited to attend the first in a series of public meetings to learn more about the Strawberry Hill Master Plan being prepared on behalf of The Broadmoor...
Well the Work Force Center at least gave someone a high paying job. What is…
The Chief is a good man who has to answer to the Mayor and City…
Only TWO killed by the CJC staff? I scoff at that low a number. And…