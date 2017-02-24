The Wire

Friday, February 24, 2017

City Gov

Strawberry Fields master plan public meeting announced

Posted By on Fri, Feb 24, 2017 at 12:02 PM

click to enlarge Strawberry Fields: The master planning process begins. - FILE PHOTO
  File photo
  • Strawberry Fields: The master planning process begins.
Having finalized acquisition of Strawberry Fields late last year, The Broadmoor has begun the master planning process for the property, and announced a public meeting about it:

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, March 8
Location: Cheyenne Mountain Jr. High School, 1200 W. Cheyenne Rd.

You can read the entire announcement here.

An excerpt:
Public input during last year's land exchange was extremely valuable in shaping numerous terms and conditions that ensure public access to The Broadmoor's property. A Conservation Easement, South Canyon Trail Easement, Chamberlain Trail Easement, Hully Gully Easement, Old Stage Road Access Easement, an 8.5-acre Building Envelope, several utility easements, and other deed restrictions were recorded on the property by the City of Colorado Springs to ensure the public's interests were legally protected and the terms of the land exchange would be upheld.

Within the context of these conditions, The Broadmoor is conducting a Master Plan process. The public has an opportunity to provide input that will help inform the plan. Citizens are invited to attend the first in a series of public meetings to learn more about the Strawberry Hill Master Plan being prepared on behalf of The Broadmoor...




