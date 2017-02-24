Utilities workers pick Colorado Springs City Council candidates

All candidates were emailed questionnaires and asked to complete the questionnaire to schedule and interview with EAG members and Colorado Springs Utility retirees.The announcement didn't mention what, if any, campaign contributions will accompany the endorsements.
One candidate did not return the questionnaire. Four other candidates returned questionnaires but did not interview for various reasons.
9 of the 14 candidates were interviewed. All interviews were interesting and very informative. Completed questionnaires and interviews were the criteria used to endorse each candidate. We believe these candidates most closely align with EAG's values and vision.
