Utilities workers pick Colorado Springs City Council candidates

All candidates were emailed questionnaires and asked to complete the questionnaire to schedule and interview with EAG members and Colorado Springs Utility retirees.



One candidate did not return the questionnaire. Four other candidates returned questionnaires but did not interview for various reasons.



9 of the 14 candidates were interviewed. All interviews were interesting and very informative. Completed questionnaires and interviews were the criteria used to endorse each candidate. We believe these candidates most closely align with EAG's values and vision.



In news about the April 4 Colorado Springs city election, here's a round of endorsements, and the results of a non-scientific online poll.First, the endorsement: Colorado Springs Utilities Employee Advocacy Group has endorsed candidates in the City Council election.They are:DISTRICT 1Don KnightDISTRICT 2No EndorsementCandidate did not interviewDISTRICT 3Richard SkormanDISTRICT 4Yolanda L.AvilaDISTRICT 5Jill GaeblerDISTRICT 6Andres G PicoThe group explained how its process of endorsement works:The announcement didn't mention what, if any, campaign contributions will accompany the endorsements.As for the poll, conducted by Springs Unigroup, go here for the results The short version is that the poll predicted landslide wins for Knight, Skorman, Councilor Helen Collins and Pico, with a closer race picking Gaebler, by a 54-46 margin.