The Wire

Archives | RSS

Friday, February 24, 2017

City Gov

Utilities workers pick Colorado Springs City Council candidates

Posted By on Fri, Feb 24, 2017 at 12:04 PM

click to enlarge cityelectionsbug-web_360.png
In news about the April 4 Colorado Springs city election, here's a round of endorsements, and the results of a non-scientific online poll.

First, the endorsement: Colorado Springs Utilities Employee Advocacy Group has endorsed candidates in the City Council election.

They are:

DISTRICT 1
Don Knight

DISTRICT 2
No Endorsement
Candidate did not interview

DISTRICT 3
Richard Skorman

DISTRICT 4
Yolanda L.Avila

DISTRICT 5
Jill Gaebler

DISTRICT 6
Andres G Pico

The group explained how its process of endorsement works:
All candidates were emailed questionnaires and asked to complete the questionnaire to schedule and interview with EAG members and Colorado Springs Utility retirees.

One candidate did not return the questionnaire. Four other candidates returned questionnaires but did not interview for various reasons.

9 of the 14 candidates were interviewed. All interviews were interesting and very informative. Completed questionnaires and interviews were the criteria used to endorse each candidate. We believe these candidates most closely align with EAG's values and vision.
The announcement didn't mention what, if any, campaign contributions will accompany the endorsements.

As for the poll, conducted by Springs Unigroup, go here for the results.
The short version is that the poll predicted landslide wins for Knight, Skorman, Councilor Helen Collins and Pico, with a closer race picking Gaebler, by a 54-46 margin.

Tags: , , , , ,

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Latest in The Wire

Top Topics in The Wire

Local News (17)

City Gov (13)

Politics (11)

County Gov (4)

State Gov (3)

More

Blogroll

Recent Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation