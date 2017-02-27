Colorado Springs Utilities buying more land for reservoir

File photo

The city's Southern Delivery System delivers water to Colorado Springs via pipeline from the Pueblo Reservoir.

Although Colorado Springs Utilities pushed the "on" button to activate the Southern Delivery System last April, the agency remains busy in planning SDS's phase 2.The second phase is comprised chiefly of a reservoir to store water that's piped from Pueblo Reservoir.At tomorrow's City Council meeting, Council will vote on spending nearly $1 million to buy property for the Upper Williams Creek Reservoir to be built east of the city in coming years as storage for the SDS project.CSU already has acquired 2,120 acres for the reservoir. It paid $11.8 million to the State Land Board for 1,128 acres for the reservoir, and $7.5 million to Norris Properties and T-Cross Ranches for 791 acres, also for the reservoir.The agency still needs seven more parcels and three more easements in addition to the three parcels that appear on Tuesday's agenda.Those include:• 24.792 acres at 13110 Bradley Road, owned by Ryan Roberts, $380,000 plus an undisclosed amount for relocation expenses. (Assessor data shows the property is valued at $109,572 for tax purposes.)• 5.388 acres at 13120 Bradley Road, owned by Ruth Anderson and her son, Ryan Roberts, $348,000, plus and undisclosed amount for relocation expenses. (Assessor data shows the property is valued at $195,281 for tax purposes.)• 35.251 unoccupied acres at 4475 Hammer Ranch Road owned by Timothy Garber and Dawn Dawson-Garber. The property isn't occupied, so no relocation expenses are requested. (Assessor data show the property is valued at $99,200 for tax purposes.)All three properties were appraised by an independent appraisal, Utilities officials say in documents given to Council.Utilities officials have said previously that the second phase of SDS would be built between 2020 and 2024.How much the total relocation expenses will amount to isn't know, because, as Utilities spokeswoman Kim Mutchler explains, "Since we don't own the properties, yet, and the sellers have yet to move, we do not know what the relocation costs are."