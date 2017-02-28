Check out plans for Colorado Springs police southeast substation

click to enlarge The existing Sand Creek station will be replaced.

On Tuesday February 28th from 3:00pm to 7:00pm the Colorado Springs Police Department will be hosting a Community Meeting at the current Sand Creek Division Substation at 4125 Center Park Drive. This meeting will focus on sharing the architectural design concepts and renderings for the new substation with local residents and the community at large.



The new facility will be approx. 38,000 sf and is designed to be safe and welcoming; it will feature easy public access, a large, dividable community meeting room, enhanced operational efficiency and space, and a focus on officer wellness. The design inspiration was drawn from the mountainous context of Colorado Springs and features varying roof and building elevations.



Representatives from CSPD and DLR Group Architects will be on hand to answer questions and elaborate on the design concepts. This community meeting is intended to strengthen the partnership between the police department and the community it serves and to involve the community in the new substation design. Additional Community Meetings are planned and will be announced once scheduled.

In case you haven't planned your afternoon, here's something you might want to drop in on:An unveiling of plans for a new police substation in the southeast part of the city. From a release: