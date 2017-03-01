Durango Herald adopts four-day publishing schedule

Beginning April 1, The Durango Herald will repackage our newspaper sections to accommodate a four-day publishing schedule. Starting with our new Weekend Edition distributed on Saturday mornings, the Herald will adopt a Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday distribution plan. We will no longer print a newspaper on Tuesday, Thursday or Sunday.Those in the local news business should remember Sue McMillin, who left the Gazette in the fall of 2015 to become city editor at the Herald. (McMillin worked at the local daily for decades, covering the military as a reporter and later leading the news report as city editor.) She's now identified as interim senior editor in this quote from another story about the publishing schedule:
“This change is in line with what’s happened with newspapers around the country in the last decade,” said Interim Senior Editor Sue McMillin. “It is costly to produce a printed paper every day, and fewer and fewer readers are buying papers. They read online, and so that’s where we need to focus our news-gathering resources.”Peter Marcus, who worked at the Herald for years covering statewide politics, now is affiliated with the Gazette through coloradopolitics.com.
