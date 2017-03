Durango Herald adopts four-day publishing schedule

click to enlarge File photo

Newspapers have survived in competing with social media, but some are cutting back.

Beginning April 1, The Durango Herald will repackage our newspaper sections to accommodate a four-day publishing schedule. Starting with our new Weekend Edition distributed on Saturday mornings, the Herald will adopt a Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday distribution plan. We will no longer print a newspaper on Tuesday, Thursday or Sunday.

“This change is in line with what’s happened with newspapers around the country in the last decade,” said Interim Senior Editor Sue McMillin. “It is costly to produce a printed paper every day, and fewer and fewer readers are buying papers. They read online, and so that’s where we need to focus our news-gathering resources.”

For all the newsies out there, the has announced it will eliminate three pulication days per week starting April 1.It's not the first time a daily paper scaled back. Thein New Orleans also has reduced its publication schedule. Here's a story about that From a letter to the community from Doug Bennett, CEO of the newspaper's owner, the Ballantine family:Those in the local news business should remember Sue McMillin, who left thein the fall of 2015 to become city editor at the(McMillin worked at the local daily for decades, covering the military as a reporter and later leading the news report as city editor.) She's now identified as interim senior editor in this quote from another story about the publishing schedule:Peter Marcus, who worked at thefor years covering statewide politics, now is affiliated with thethrough coloradopolitics.com