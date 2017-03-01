Local poll looks into political endorsements and their influence

click to enlarge
Whom do you trust to say which candidates you should vote for, or how to vote on ballot measures?
While it's true that polling has taken a hit in credibility after the shocking victory of who-know-who last November, it's still interesting to see outcomes based on voter input.
SpringsUnigroup, a local polling and analytical group, asked 600 in its member network some questions on the topic of endorsements.
The nearly 400 responses give a lot of credence to the Downtown Partnership, with 57 percent saying they would value its endorsement of City Council candidates.
The Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC (which no longer does candidate endorsements) and the Housing and Building Association of Colorado Springs scored lower, at 17 percent and 18 percent, respectively. Colorado Springs Forward is trusted on endorsements by 5.4 percent of respondents.
As far as publications go, respondents gave the Independent
a huge edge on its endorsement power, as shown in this chart:
click to enlarge
If you're wondering about a demographic breakdown of those who weighed in, here ya go:
By party:
click to enlarge
By age:
click to enlarge
By gender:
click to enlarge
By City Council district:
click to enlarge
The poll also included questions about the candidates seeking Colorado Springs City Council district in the April 2017 city election. The results were reported last week in this blog post
.