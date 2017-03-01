Suthers: Not wild about gorging on a military build-up

click to enlarge
Matthew Schniper
Mayor John Suthers sat down for an hour-long interview with the Independent last week.
With President Trump calling for a military build-up
that would rival the Reagan years, will Colorado Springs be a beneficiary of that policy?
It's a question that was wafting around the city last week after the announcement that federal spending on the armed services could grow by more than $50 billion a year.
Colorado Springs has five installations: Fort Carson, the Air Force Academy, Peterson Air Force Base, Schriever Air Force Base and the Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station. Some or all of those might be in line to see budgets balloon under the coming budget jackpot.
So when we were ushered into Mayor John Suthers' office for an interview the afternoon of Feb. 23, it was one of the questions we asked.
Will Colorado Springs benefit from the additional spending? Should we jockey to see our military installations here grow?
Suthers:
My objective is to make sure we’re not inordinately dependent [on the military]. A couple years ago, we were 50 percent dependent. I think we’re significantly below that now. I would like to go in that direction. But having said that, I go to Washington, D.C., once a year, meeting with Army in the morning and Air Force in the afternoon, and we’re back there pitching why this is the place you ought to put your critical missions.
