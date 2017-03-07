COS Airport adds more Frontier flights

click to enlarge Courtesy Frontier Airlines

Starting later this spring and summer, Frontier Airlines will launch seasonal service to five cities from Colorado Springs. The new cities include Chicago, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Washington. Later this fall, Frontier will add new seasonal service to both Fort Myers and Tampa, Fla. Frontier is offering special introductory fares as low as $29* on these new routes as of today at Flyfrontier.com.



“It’s been just over a year since we announced we were returning to Colorado Springs with our non-stops to Las Vegas,” said Barry Biffle, Frontier’s president and CEO. “Thanks to the terrific support of the entire Colorado Springs community as well as the surrounding area after we added Orlando and Phoenix service, we’re able to announce seven new seasonal cities at the same time today.”



“We continue to be extremely pleased with the growth at the Colorado Springs Airport and the commitment displayed to our city by Frontier Airlines. As our air service expands, we want to be sure to encourage all Southern Colorado residents to ‘look before you book – and fly COS whenever possible.’ It's up to us to support the investment of Frontier and other carriers in our community,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers.



"Colorado Springs continues to garner national attention for its innovative, collaborative business environment. We know that cost-efficient, reliable transportation options are critical to our city’s success. The expansion of Frontier flights to and from Colorado Springs will help boost our economy as well as further solidify our position among the top business communities in the nation. Thank you to the Colorado Springs Airport and Frontier Airlines for your partnership, your foresight, and your valuable investment in our business community,” said Dirk Draper, president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC

Customers can take advantage of Frontier’s bundled choices, The WORKS or The PERKSsm, containing all of Frontier’s most popular options for one low price. The WORKS is available at FlyFrontier.com at time of initial booking and includes one carry-on bag, one checked bag, best available seat including Stretch and Exit Row options, full refundability when canceled at least 24 hours prior to scheduled departure, no change fees and priority boarding. The PERKS is available after booking and has the same options as The WORKS except the ability to change flights and refundability.



“Our network continues to expand in markets where people want to fly,” said Josh Flyr, vice president – network planning. “Customer traveling in these new markets will now have a new low-cost option, and with The WORKS and The PERKS, we offer the best value in U.S. air travel.”

Following is a summary of the new service:



COLORADO SPRINGS (COS) – CHICAGO O’HARE (ORD)

F9 954 Depart COS: 6:05 a.m. Arrive ORD 9:42 a.m.

F9 955 Depart ORD: 10:30 a.m. Arrive COS: 12:18 p.m.

Frequency: Daily

Aircraft: Airbus A319

Service Start: June 12, 2017, Seasonal



COLORADO SPRINGS (COS) – LOS ANGELES (LAX)

F9 953 Depart COS: 5:55 p.m. Arrive LAX: 7:36 p.m.

F9 952 Depart LAX: 8:20 p.m. Arrive COS: 11:36 p.m.

Frequency: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday

Aircraft: Airbus A319

Service Start: June 12, 2017, Seasonal



COLORADO SPRINGS (COS) – SAN DIEGO (SAN)

F9 967 Depart COS: 10:35 a.m. Arrive SAN: 11:48 a.m.

F9 966 Depart SAN: 11:25 a.m. Arrive COS: 2:42 p.m.

Frequency: Daily

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Service Start: July 10, 2017, Seasonal



COLORADO SPRINGS (COS) – SAN FRANCISCO (SFO)

F9 959 Depart COS: 5:55 p.m. Arrive SFO: 7:39 p.m.

F9 958 Depart SFO: 8:20 p.m. Arrive COS: 11:58 p.m.

Frequency: Thursday, Sunday

Aircraft: Airbus A319

Service Start: June 11, 2017, Seasonal



F9 691 Depart COS: 1:15 p.m. Arrive SFO: 2:59 p.m.

F9 960 Depart SFO: 3:45 p.m. Arrive COS: 7:23 p.m.

Frequency: Tuesday

Aircraft: Airbus A319

Service Start: June 13, 2017, Seasonal



COLORADO SPRINGS (COS) – WASHINGTON-DULLES (IAD)

F9 962 Depart COS: 3:35 p.m. Arrive IAD: 8:54 p.m.

F9 963 Depart IAD: 7:50 a.m. Arrive COS: 9:44 a.m.

Frequency: Daily

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Service Start: July 10, 2017, Seasonal





