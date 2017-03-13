Colorado Springs city election: TV buys, endorsements, a funny picture

click to enlarge

The Pikes Peak Group of the Sierra Club announced today that it has endorsed former City Council Member Richard Skorman for election to the Colorado Springs City Council seat in District 3 in the upcoming April 4th municipal election.

click to enlarge Courtesy of the candidate

Skorman: He's a friend to the environment, Sierra Club says.



Richard has been deeply involved in other environmental initiatives. He is a founder and current Board Member of Fountain Creek Watershed, Flood Control and Greenway District and was the author of Senator Ken Salazar’s Crown Jewel Vision for Fountain Creek. He also chaired the Emergency Committee of the Regional Stormwater Authority, whose mission was to set aside $100 million for fire, flood and landslide mitigation for our Wildland Urban Interface. He was the first Executive Director of the Colorado Environmental Coalition.



Richard has previously served on Colorado Springs City Council, including a stint as Vice-Mayor. He is clearly the most highly-qualified candidate to represent District 3 and the broader interests of the Colorado Springs community.



"Richard Skorman's strong support for the environment is beyond question,” said Jim Lockhart, Pikes Peak Group Conservation Chair. “What impresses us the most, however, is his knowledge and experience with all aspects of the city."

Douglas Bruce

It’s a new day for Colorado Springs, and a new local TV ad debuts today encouraging voters to elect small businesswoman, wife and mother Lynette Crow-Iverson to the Colorado Springs City Council in her race against liberal Councilwoman Jill Gaebler.

click to enlarge Courtesy of the candidate

Crow-Overson: She can improve the local economy, ad says.



Crow-Iverson understands the need for an improving economy, better jobs and an expanding tax base. She wants a revitalized downtown, more police officers and swift completion of the Legacy Loop – a 10-mile trail, park and recreation loop around downtown Colorado Springs.



The 30-second commercial contains a glowing endorsement from conservative Republican El Paso County Commissioner and former House Minority Leader Mark Waller, who says “without a doubt, Lynette is the best choice to represent our community on the City Council.”



The TV ad is the first part of a broader voter contact program CCPOC IEC will be undertaking in various city council races this spring.



The ad was paid for by CCPOC IEC and not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

The candidates were rated based on their attendance and performance at a candidate forum held by the PPFC on March 9th, the results of an endorsement poll taken of PPFC members at the forum, their membership in any organization which supports our right to keep and bear arms, and how effective they would be in supporting our right to keep and bear arms. The PPFC is a single issue organization – the protection of our right to keep and bear arms. Candidates were rated strictly on their responses to questions concerning that right.

The local Sierra Club has endorsed another candidate. Richard Skorman is their choice in southwest District 3, an open seat created by Keith King's decision not to seek another term. The other candidate is Chuck Fowler.The organization previously also endorsed Jill Gaebler, the incumbent in central District 5, and Yolanda Avila, a challenger in southeast District 4.The latest news release:—————————————-SPEAKING OF SKORMANPosts on the NextDoor website, say someone's stealing Skorman signs. One post said about 300 had been stolen. "This is directed to whoever is stealing Skorman signs. Please stop," another post from Sally Davis of Thorndale Park said. "This isn't political action, it's trespass and vandalism. Let the voters decide who to support for Council District 3."————————————-LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATIONYou know what they say in real estate, location is everything. That might also go for political ads. Check out this billboard located at the southwest intersection of Airport Road and Academy Boulevard:The photo comes from Douglas Bruce, who's a supporter of incumbent Helen Collins.—————————-CANDIDATE FEATURED IN TV ADSA independent expenditure committee for a political group called Colorado Citizens Protecting Our Constitution — which doesn't have to disclose donor information but does file campaign finance reports — has apparently bought a lot of air time on local TV for ads hyping Lynette Crow-Iverson, who's challenging incumbent Jill Gaebler in the central District 5 race. (The IEC of the CCPOC is run by Dede Laugesen, wife ofeditorial page editor Wayne Laugesen.)Besides the CCPOC money, Crow-Iverson is expected to flood the district with fliers and other advertising, given that she's raised the most money of any candidate so far, mostly from developers and business people.The news release:The CCPOC filed a campaign finance report on March 1 but the report showed no money received or money spent.————————————-HAVE GUNS, WILL VOTEThe Pikes Peak Firearms Coalition’s Political Action Committee rated candidates for City Council.From its release:Here's a chart of those ratings:————————If you have an item of interest in the April 4 city election, please send it to zubeck@csindy.com.