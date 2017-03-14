Endorsements galore in Colorado Springs City Council races

click to enlarge

Several elected officials, retired Generals and community leaders joined together in supporting Don Knight for re-election to the City Council from District 1. District Attorney Dan May, Former State Senator Bernie Herpin, and former County Commissioner Sallie Clark are some of the elected officials supporting Don Knight.



The Colorado Springs Professional Firefighters Association joins with 11 retired Generals in support of Don Knight and his efforts to support those who put themselves in harm’s way to protect us. The Generals include: Gen. (USAF, ret) Gene Renuart, Lt. Gen (USAF, ret) Wally Moorhead, Maj Gen (USAF ret) Frank Casserino, Maj. Gen (USAF, ret) Jay Lindell, Maj Gen (USAF, ret) David Robinson, Maj Gen (USAF ret) Suzanne Vautrinot, Maj Gen (USAF ret) Mark Volcheff, Brig. Gen (USAF, ret) Dennis Beasley, Brig. Gen (USAF, ret) Duane Deal, BG (USA, ret) Steve Ferrell, and Don’s wife, Brig Gen (USAF, ret) Elaine Knight.

“I am deeply honored to receive the support of these dedicated public servants and community activists,” said Don Knight. “The overwhelming support from these leaders is truly humbling. I will continue to work hard to earn the support of the residents of Council District 1.”

Together for Colorado Springs (T4CS), a new, grassroots organization designed to unite sensible voices in the Pikes Peak region, announces its endorsements for the April 4th Colorado Springs municipal election. Together for Colorado Springs is dedicated to empowering everyday citizens in the Pikes Peak region to take action.



City Council District 3 : RICHARD SKORMAN



“Richard Skorman has a proven track record for getting things done,” says Co-Chair Greg Walta. “His work protecting our trails, open space, and parks is well known. Whether it’s negotiating with Pueblo County over the Fountain Creek watershed or finding creative ways to address our infrastructure needs, we can count on Richard Skorman to listen and work with everyone to find solutions.”



City Council District 4: YOLANDA L. AVILA



“Yolanda Avila may be a newcomer on the political scene, but she’s been fighting for the residents of District 4 for a long-time,” notes Co-Chair Dawn Halliburton-Rudy. Yolanda Avila’s focus on road repairs, safer streets, and better access to jobs is the reason she has earned T4CS’s endorsement.



City Council District 5: JILL GAEBLER



“There is no question that Jill Gaebler has been an outstanding City Council member. She has led the charge to keep Colorado Springs Utilities accountable to ratepayers and has championed better roads and a better quality of life,” states Greg Walta. “She has earned a second term on Council.”





T4CS has also endorsed all three of the Colorado Springs ballot measures:



Vote YES on Issue 1: Issue 1 would require at least a 60% vote before a substantial portion of Colorado Springs Utilities could be sold. “Selling off a portion of our municipally-owned utilities would have a major impact on our community,” says Co-Chair Greg Walta. “That decision ought to be made by more than a simple majority.”



Vote YES on Issue 2: “The City’s stormwater troubles are well-known,” says Co-Chair Dawn Halliburton Rudy. “Issue 2 is not a solution by any means, but it is a first step in the right direction.” T4CS looks forward to working with the Mayor and City Council to find a permanent solution to this perpetual problem.



Vote YES on Issue 3: El Paso County passed a similar measure in November 2016. Issue 3 will allow the city to coordinate with Internet service providers to provide access to Internet, television, and telecommunication services. “Together for Colorado Springs cannot think of a reason why the City should not have this authority,” notes Dawn Halliburton-Rudy. “Vote yes.”



El Concilio Hispano de Empresas de Colorado Springs endorses Yolanda L. Avila for City Council.

Yolanda L. Avila has been personally involved with the Hispanic community, both through her own family, through groups like the Black/Latino Coalition, and as a regular attendee of the Latino Community Luncheon and similar events. She thinks it is vital to recognize the contributions that these populations make to our city and the strengths they have to offer. “It means a lot for El Concilio to endorse me” says Avila “I’m honored and grateful for their support and I am excited to support them as they enrich our City with all the cultural events and activities they have planned!”



El Concilio Hispano de Empresas de Colorado Springs says that it made its endorsements after reviewing candidates’ campaign activities, prior engagement with the Hispanic community, and their policies and plans for economic development. The Concilio Hispano de Empresas de Colorado Springs feels that Avila is “in touch with the needs of the district” and “the city as a whole as it pertains to economic development and job creation, transportation and infrastructure and improving the lives of citizens with special needs”. El Concilio is encouraging everyone to vote to illustrate the strength of the endorsed candidates and to demonstrate the “depth and power of the growing Hispanic Community”.

The Chamber & EDC's Government Affairs Council has endorsed Issue 2 on the City of Colorado Springs April ballot. Issue 2 lets the city keep $6 million in excess tax revenue collected in 2016 and up to $6 million in 2017, if excess taxes are collected, and dedicates these funds to 26 stormwater projects that protect roads and bridges from flooding and erosion. The rest of the excess revenue will be returned to voters.



A city stormwater assessment indicates that we need to invest $461 million over the next 20 years to ensure a safe, reliable storm management system. The city has a significant and urgent funding need for stormwater management because the Environmental Protection Agency and the Colorado Department of Health and Environment have filed a federal lawsuit against the city for not addressing stormwater management needs.



Colorado Springs is one of only a few major cities that doesn't have a stormwater fee dedicated to maintaining this critical infrastructure. Issue 2 allows us to make needed repairs while resolving the lawsuit and determining a long-term solution.

