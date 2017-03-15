Judge Gorsuch has ties to Anschutz, NYT reports

-
Casey Bradley Gent
-
The Broadmoor is among Anschutz trove of enterprises that makes him one of the wealthiest men in America.
When one of the world's best-known billionaires owns a premier property in our fair city, it's of interest to learn that the magnate's influence hovers in the shadows of political intrigue — and in the halls of justice.
Turns out, The New York Times has unearthed evidence
that Philip Anschutz, owner of The Broadmoor, has ties to Neil Gorsuch, President Trump's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court.
Gorsuch even co-owns a mountain retreat near Granby with "high-ranking members in the business empire of the billionaire Philip F. Anschutz," the newspaper reports.
Here's a snippet of the Times
report:
As a lawyer at a Washington law firm in the early 2000s, Judge Gorsuch represented Mr. Anschutz, his companies and lower-ranking business executives as an outside counsel. In 2006, Mr. Anschutz successfully lobbied Colorado’s lone Republican senator and the Bush administration to nominate Judge Gorsuch to the federal appeals court. And since joining the court, Judge Gorsuch has been a semiregular speaker at the mogul’s annual dove-hunting retreats for the wealthy and politically prominent at his 60-square-mile Eagles Nest Ranch.
We published a story about Anschutz last year ("Philip Anschutz's influence knows no bounds,"
April 27, 2016) amid the city's land swap deal with The Broadmoor that resulted in the resort gaining ownership of about 189 acres of open space fondly called Strawberry Fields.
A group of citizens formed to challenge the swap in court but lost and now is appealing the ruling to the Colorado Court of Appeals.