"Raven's Declaration" removed from City Hall, read aloud in council chambers

click to enlarge
-
by Jamie Muth courtesy Pikes Peak Justice & Peace Commission
Hundreds turned out to memorialize Raven Canon
at First Congregational Church on March 12.
Found dead the weekend prior, Raven was best known for founding a community-driven street paper and speaking out about homelessness to the media, lawmakers and anyone else who’d listen. Chef Lyn Harwell and Andi Van Gogh and Trig Bundgaard of the Coalition for Compassion and Action both eulogized their late friend, expressing dismay over societal conditions that leave people out on the streets and urgency for all those present to honor Raven’s spirit by embodying her unrelenting attitude.
In attendance were friends, family, supporters, clergy, press and at least one council member, some of whom embarked on a march to City Hall after the service. There, they taped “The Raven Declaration” to a pillar. The pages-long document spells out some specific demands to make Colorado Springs more hospitable to the homeless, in a dramatic and confrontational gesture she would have relished. It was removed from City Hall by the following morning, but council member Bill Murray read it to his colleagues at their Tuesday regular meeting.
But, because the declaration is no longer physically affixed to City Hall and Murray's read-aloud was similarly ephemeral, allow us to immortalize it here. This document was written by activist Steve Fehl.
The Raven Declaration by Natalie Stein on Scribd