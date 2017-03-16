Campaign money, Skorman endorsements, and voter turnout in the City Election

click to enlarge
Looks like Richard Skorman in District 3 has overtaken the lead fundraising in the Colorado Springs City Council races, tallying more than $56,700, according to an analysis of the most recent round of campaign finance reports by SpringsUnigroup, a coalition of business people.
He's followed close behind by Lynette Crow-Iverson, who's challenging incumbent Jill Gaebler, with $55,257.
The SpringsUnigroup made this chart to demonstrate the cash flow. Green indicates independent donation, while gray signifies developers and builders and their affiliated organizations.
Richard Skorman, running in District 3, says he's landed some endorsements that he wants voters to know about. They include the Apartment Association of Southern Colorado, Colorado Springs Professional Firefighters Local 5, the local branch of the Sierra Club, Colorado Springs Utilities employee group and political activist group Together for Colorado Springs.
Skorman also is endorsed by former Councilman Randy Purvis, former Vice Mayor Larry Small, former Mayor Mary Lou Makepeace, former Council President Pro Tem Jan Martin and former El Paso County Commissioner Jim Bensberg, who sought the District 3 seat in 2013 when Keith King prevailed. King is not seeking another term.
Nearly 3,000 voters had returned their city election ballots as of yesterday, Wednesday, the fifth day after the City Clerk's Office began mailing ballots. The exact number was 2,937, which is 1.15 percent of the 261,251 ballots mailed.
In the April 2015 city election, 39 percent of voters cast ballots.
If you have an item of interest for our campaign coverage, send me at email at zubeck@csindy.com
.