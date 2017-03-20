New female AFA commandant moving here soon, with her wife

From: USAFA/DSEA (Taskers)Weinstein is asking why the Academy hasn't shouted this news from the rooftops.
Subject: USAFA's New Commandant / Brig Gen (S) Kristin Goodwin
Team USAFA
I am proud to announce that our Secretary of the Air Force has nominated Brig Gen (S) Kristin Goodwin (USAFA class of '93) as our next USAFA Commandant!
Brig Gen (S) Goodwin will be joining us from Washington DC where she is currently serving as the Senior Military Advisor to the Secretary of the Air Force. Brig Gen (S) Goodwin will bring a wealth of experience from her time as the Vice-Commander of the 59th Bomb Wing at Whiteman AFB, Wing Commander of the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale AFB, and most recently, the Senior Military Advisor to the Secretary of the Air Force, Washington DC. A highly accomplished aviator, Brig Gen (S) Goodwin has flown the B-2, EC-130, C-130,T-38, T-1 & T-37.
As USAFA continues on a strong upward trajectory, we are looking forward to Brig Gen (S) Goodwin's arrival and Assumption of Command. I am confident that Brig Gen (S) Goodwin will strengthen our drive for excellence!
I'm proud of the hard work being done by all of our Team. We are, without a doubt, an Academy on the move!
Lt Gen Johnson
MICHELLE D. JOHNSON, Lt Gen, USAF
Superintendent, U.S. Air Force Academy
MRFF has a burning question for USAFA and the USAF leadership; why are they not publicly acknowledging this groundbreaking selection of a gay, female new Commandant? This question HAS to be asked. There’s just total silence out thereabout this? Why? (I wonder what USAFA’s Michael Rosebush, the gay 'reparative therapy enthusiast', is thinking about this new selection as well?) Should not USAFA and Senior Air Force leadership be touting this action as an historic milestone of jovian magnitude as well?Those concerns aside, he heralded the news in a statement:
“After more than 13 years of entrenched civil rights, church-state separation warfare against my [alma] mater, the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA), it is extremely difficult to find words of praise for ANYthing it does, but I guess that hell hath frozen over as something truly AMAZING has now just happened.It appears this story is appearing first here, reported by the Independent. Given the importance of Goodwin's appointment, we wanted to break the story as soon as possible.
MRFF received confirmation earlier today from one of our 16 LGBT clients at USAFA that the next Commandant of Cadets will be Brigadier General Select Kristin Goodwin who is a 1993 academy graduate who is gay and married to her wife, Kelly. Together, they have 2 children as well.
MRFF is thrilled at this marvelous selection and on behalf of our 414 USAFA faculty, cadet and staff clients, we offer our most profound congratulations to those who selected Goodwin and to Goodwin herself, of course. Just 4 years ago this month, MRFF engaged in the very first gay rights public protest, near the Academy’s South Gate entrance, in support of over 20 LGB faculty, cadets and staff at USAFA who were MRFF clients. And now, some 4 years later, the Air Force has chosen a gay female officer to be its next USAFA Commandant!
Goodwin had NO “choice” in embracing her sexual orientation because THAT is NOT a matter of choice. In direct contrast, the Air Force choosing her [as] the Academy’s next Commandant WAS such a “choice" and the right one indeed! MRFF could not be more pleased!"
