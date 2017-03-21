Writers in Gazette have history of political consulting

click to enlarge
There's been some buzz lately about Gazette
editorial page editor Wayne Laugesen's wife being involved with the city election, so let's take a look.
Laugesen's wife, Dede, owns Windhover Creative Partners LLC, which she formed with Wayne and another person, Scott Weiser, in 2003. Windhover is working on behalf of Colorado Citizens Protecting our Constitution
, a 527 organization that doesn't have to disclose donor names. CCPOC is backing many of the same candidates that developers and business people have endorsed for the Colorado Springs City Council.
But Wayne Laugesen tells us he left Windhover in 2008 just before taking the Gazette
job and is no longer associated with it. Weiser also left.
Wayne Laugesen didn't participate in voting for the Gazette
's endorsements, according to a disclaimer that appeared recently in the daily newspaper. But some are under the impression that Laugesen is exerting influence in other ways, such as turning away letters to the editor on behalf of candidates not endorsed by the Gazette
.
Here's his emailed explanation: "The Gazette publishes most letters that meet basic guidelines. I seldom involve myself in daily selection or editing of letters. Another member of the editorial board typically removes comments in letters that sound like candidate endorsements or negative campaigning."
Except that, it's worth noting that after the Gazette
blasted incumbent District 5 Councilor Jill Gaebler for voting to fund pickleball courts with Lodgers and Automobile Rentals Tax money, but against using LART funds for the Olympic Museum, the pickleball group countered with a letter to the editor. (The Gazette
has endorsed Gaebler's opponent.)
Pikes Peak Pickleball Association president Jeff Norton wrote the letter to the editor, but part of it was left out. Here's the section that contains the deletion (which we have put in bold) prior to publication:
From 2012 to 2015, the City spent on average $32,000 yearly to repair the 93 year old “pot holed” asphalt courts at MVP to make them safe for public use. In partnership, PPPA and Parks & Rec developed a more cost-effective approach. Parks & Rec put $100,000 in the 2016 City Budget for the concrete upgrade of the asphalt courts. In parallel, PPPA competed for and was awarded $25,000 in LART funding for the court upgrade. This $125,000 in “local tax funding” referred to in the Editorial was matched by PPPA who raised an additional $81,000 from donations and tournament proceeds and $115,000 in grants. Our public-private partnership pooled these funds to build a public-use world-class “50-year” low-maintenance Pickleball facility at MVP.
In summary, the LART Committee, Don Knight, Jill Gaebler and the rest of City Council who supported the 2016 City Budget for this needed upgrade were not serving some “special interest” but rather supporting a smart, cost-effective, long-term fix of the near Century old high-maintenance asphalt courts at MVP. They should all be commended, not impugned, for such excellent foresight and effective shepherding of taxpayer funds. PPPA is part of a large and ever-growing Sport that is providing significant health and economic benefits to our City. Our nonprofit organization proudly fits the very definition of LART funding quoted in your article: “to attract visitors to the City and the Pikes Peak Region, provide economic and cultural benefit, enhance the quality of life in the City, engage the community and encourage tourist activity.
Norton then wrote to Council noting this:
In case you did not see how the Gazette "selectively edited" our Pikes Peak Pickleball Association's response to the previous Sunday's Gazette Editorial Board fact-limited opinion piece, here's the original PPPA submission to the Editor including what was cut out of this morning's "Your Viewpoint" op/ed section of the Gazette.
It appears our Association's complete "viewpoint" does not count when it comes to giving City Council, Parks & Rec, and the LART Committee appropriate credit for doing the right thing with taxpayer funding.
Nevertheless, we certainly appreciate your support of our nonprofit's mission to serve and benefit our local community.
So that's that.
Then we learn that another writer whose work appears in the Gazette
, Dan Njegomir, has earned his bread and butter via his political firm, NewsSpeak Media LLC.
This outfit has worked for various political causes, including a measure in 2014 to tax cigarettes at a higher rate, which failed. NewsSpeak was paid $20,000 for that. More recently, NewsSpeak was paid more than $20,000 by Colorado Pioneer Action, a politically active organization run by former gubernatorial candidate Bob Beauprez, according to Matt Arnold, who runs Campaign Integrity Watchdog website.
Arnold, who combs through campaign finance reports and files complaints when he finds even the tiniest of infractions, isn't liked much in certain political quarters, you might say. Detested might be a more appropriate word.
Here's a column Njegomir posted Tuesday
about Arnold and his complaint against Colorado Pioneer Action
for acting like a political committee but not filing any campaign finance reports. That case goes to trial March 29-30.
Arnold says he has discovered eyebrow-raising financial transactions in documents obtained through discovery as a part of his lawsuit. The Independent cannot confirm the veracity of Arnold's following accusations:
Among the most cherished of American institutions and core protected elements of the First Amendment, a free and independent press is a foundational cornerstone of our Republic. Voters (and the public in general) rely on a premise of impartiality and objectivity (at least the absence of material gains or financial connections between "journalists" and the people or institutions they cover). Such independence is reflected not only in journalistic “ethics” generally requiring disclosure of conflicts of interest, but also in state law addressing whether media coverage or endorsements constitute “contributions” to candidates supported or opposed in “news” articles or editorials.[1]
That cornerstone has been shattered by Bob Beauprez's "Colorado Pioneer Action" unregistered political committee (masquerading as a 501(c)4 "social welfare organization") and the “journalists” it has paid to influence elections — including Colorado Springs Gazette editor Wayne Laugesen and Colorado Politics.com (Gazette's online "news" project) "reporter" Dan Njegomir.
Each of these "journalists" have pocketed, via their personal businesses (Windhover Media and NewsSpeak Media, respectively) over $20,000 in the first half of 2016 alone (a pattern apparently repeated in 2017 involving groups attempting to influence the Colorado Springs city council elections) to support or oppose certain candidates for state legislative office in 2016.
The public has a substantial interest in knowing whether editorial endorsements, opinions, and “news” coverage of elections and candidates by a major daily newspaper in Colorado have been bought (and thus, “controlled”) by paid agents of organizations supporting and opposing several candidates for elective office within the primary coverage area of that publication.
Are Colorado Springs Gazette and Colorado Politics.com "news" articles and editorials covering candidates and elections nothing more than undisclosed paid infomercials and #FakeNews?
We asked Njegomir whether he's disclosed his NewsSpeak activity after his work started to appear in the Gazette
last year (he previously was an editorial writer there some years ago) and, if so, under what circumstances does he find it appropriate to disclose.
He responded Tuesday by writing:
Since joining Colorado Politics (it's distinct from The Gazette), I haven't written on any former client until today. So, there has been nothing to disclose. In fact, I only learned of Matt Arnold's complaint against Pioneer — and then decided to write about it — after he made a vague reference to it in response to my request for a comment for a previous blog post on him and his tactics.