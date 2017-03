Klingenschmitt lawsuit dismissed

File photo

Weinstein and MRFF have won dismissal of a lawsuit against them.

We've reported in the past about the face-off between Gordon Klingenschmitt, a former Colorado House member and ex-Navy chaplain who goes by "Mr. Chaps," and Mikey Weinstein, founder of the Military Religious Freedom Foundation.At one point, Klingenschmitt — about whom we've written this and this — sued Weinstein for defamation.Today, we learn the case has been dismissed. Here's the letter to MRFF announcing the judge's decision.