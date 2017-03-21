The Wire

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Military / Politics

Klingenschmitt lawsuit dismissed

Posted By on Tue, Mar 21, 2017 at 5:36 PM

We've reported in the past about the face-off between Gordon Klingenschmitt, a former Colorado House member and ex-Navy chaplain who goes by "Mr. Chaps," and Mikey Weinstein, founder of the Military Religious Freedom Foundation.

At one point, Klingenschmitt — about whom we've written this and this — sued Weinstein for defamation.

Today, we learn the case has been dismissed. Here's the letter to MRFF announcing the judge's decision.
