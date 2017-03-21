Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Klingenschmitt lawsuit dismissed
By Pam Zubeck
Mar 21, 2017 at 5:36 PM
Weinstein and MRFF have won dismissal of a lawsuit against them.
We've reported in the past
about the face-off between Gordon Klingenschmitt, a former Colorado House member and ex-Navy chaplain who goes by "Mr. Chaps," and Mikey Weinstein, founder of the Military Religious Freedom Foundation.
At one point, Klingenschmitt — about whom we've written this
and this
— sued Weinstein for defamation.
Today, we learn the case has been dismissed. Here's the letter to MRFF announcing the judge's decision.
