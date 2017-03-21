Springs Equality starts search for board members

On May 21, Springs Equality
, our local LGBTQ resource hub, will elect a new board of trustees, and they’re looking for members of the community to fill open positions.
These positions include president, vice president, CEO, secretary, treasurer, chamber director and another six to 10 board of trustee members.
“We are looking for dedicated, passionate, self-starters who want to be more active in their community and affect change at the local level,” Springs Equality says.
For those unfamiliar, Springs Equality
is a virtual resource center, which includes a LGBT Chamber of Commerce, monthly volunteer/service projects (in conjunction with nonprofits such as Care and Share, National Mill Dog Rescue and more), and regular social events to connect folks to the rest of the LGBTQ community.
“Springs Equality's mission statement is to Connect, Enrich, and Inspire the lives of the LGBT and Allied community," Springs Equality says. "What does that mean? We are a virtual resource center for all things LGBT-related in Colorado Springs. Our unique position as the "first pit stop" allows us to be that one umbrella organization people need when first moving to a new town.”
Interested applicants should fill out the trustee application
and send it to flora@springsequality.org
by May 9, at the latest.