Southeast Colorado Springs seeing tiny turnout in city election

Colorado Springs City Council races in the northwest District 1, southwest District 3 and central District 5 are getting the most interest from voters so for.Of those three, only District 3, which includes the Broadmoor hotel, has an open seat, because Councilor Keith King chose not to seek re-election.Marketing consultant and HOA manager Chuck Fowler and businessman and open space advocate Richard Skorman are squaring off for the seat.District 1 pits incumbent Don Knight, a retired Air Force officer, against businessman Greg Basham.In District 5, incumbent Jill Gaebler, a former nonprofit worker and Air Force member, is being challenged by businesswoman Lynette Crow-Iverson.The lowest voter turnout is seen in District 4 in the city's southeast where incumbent Helen Collins has two challengers — Yolanda Avila and Deborah Hendrix.David Geislinger, who's running unopposed in northern District 2, has drawn more votes that all of those cast in the District 6 race, which covers the city's eastern side. Incumbent Andy Pico has three challengers: Melanie Bernhardt, Robert Burns and Janak Joshi.The election ends on April 4 and will seat a majority on the nine-member council.The bar chart above was produced using city election data by SpringsUnigroup, comprised of business people and financial experts.