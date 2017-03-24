The Wire

Archives | RSS

Friday, March 24, 2017

City Gov / Politics

Southeast Colorado Springs seeing tiny turnout in city election

Posted By on Fri, Mar 24, 2017 at 10:32 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-03-24_at_10.16.38_am.png

Colorado Springs City Council races in the northwest District 1, southwest District 3 and central District 5 are getting the most interest from voters so for.

Of those three, only District 3, which includes the Broadmoor hotel, has an open seat, because Councilor Keith King chose not to seek re-election.

Marketing consultant and HOA manager Chuck Fowler and businessman and open space advocate Richard Skorman are squaring off for the seat.

District 1 pits incumbent Don Knight, a retired Air Force officer, against businessman Greg Basham.

In District 5, incumbent Jill Gaebler, a former nonprofit worker and Air Force member, is being challenged by businesswoman Lynette Crow-Iverson.

The lowest voter turnout is seen in District 4 in the city's southeast where incumbent Helen Collins has two challengers — Yolanda Avila and Deborah Hendrix.

David Geislinger, who's running unopposed in northern District 2, has drawn more votes that all of those cast in the District 6 race, which covers the city's eastern side. Incumbent Andy Pico has three challengers: Melanie Bernhardt, Robert Burns and Janak Joshi.

The election ends on April 4 and will seat a majority on the nine-member council.

The bar chart above was produced using city election data by SpringsUnigroup, comprised of business people and financial experts.

Tags: , , ,

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in The Wire

Top Topics in The Wire

City Gov (25)

Politics (16)

Local News (10)

Business (3)

County Gov (2)

More

Blogroll

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation