Saturday, March 25, 2017

City Gov / Politics

Skorman leads in mid-March poll of Council District 3 voters

Saturday, March 25, 2017

A poll conducted March 14, 15 and 16 shows Richard Skorman leading in the Colorado Springs City Council District 3 race, but a third of voters polled said they were as yet undecided.
Skorman says the poll, conducted by Luce Research of 300 likely voters, found 41 percent favor him, 25 percent favor Chuck Fowler and 33 percent were undecided.

Skorman says he participated in the poll and funded his portion of it to find out the impact of negative ads issued by dark-money group Colorado Citizens Protecting Our Constitution and scathing editorials in the Gazette against him. Since the poll was conducted, the Gazette has published at least one additional editorial bashing him.

"It seems like I have a solid lead, even after the negative mailers and negative Gazette editorials," he said.

Skorman also noted the Gazette has agreed to allow him to respond to the editorial that blamed him for the city's stormwater problem, and his letter to the editor will appear in Sunday's issue.

The poll, Skorman said, contained other questions, but he declined to reveal which other candidates participated. The poll had a  margin of error of 5.5 percent and reached voters by land line and cell phone.

