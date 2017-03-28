Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Bennet and others urge Trump to heed climate change
By Pam Zubeck
on Tue, Mar 28, 2017 at 1:22 PM
Bennet: President needs to get a clue on climate change.
Michael Bennet, U.S. Senator from Colorado, is among 10 senators who are urging President Donald Trump to reverse his ill-thought-out executive order on climate change.
Trump's order will spell the end of U.S. initiatives for combatting climate change in an attempt to help resurrect the fossil fuel industry and create jobs, but the senators say that's simply wishful thinking.
Here's the news release, followed by the actual letter to the White House, which is worth the time to read.
The Senators wrote that the Order “fails to bring clean energy jobs to our rural communities, ignores the impacts that extreme weather will have on our economy and our national security, and does not decrease our reliance on foreign oil.”
“We stand ready to work with you and your Administration in reaching a balance between achieving energy independence, promoting innovation, and growing our rural economies,” the Senators wrote in the letter. “Unfortunately, your Executive Order takes the nation in the wrong direction. In order to account for the unique needs of our Western states, we respectfully request you rescind the Energy Independence Executive Order.”
The Senators outlined several reasons the President should rescind the Order, including that it fails to:
· Address the issue of creating jobs, or account in any way for a real and effective solution to support coal communities to revitalize their local economies and create 21st century job opportunities.
· Support the clean energy industry, one of the fastest-growing sources of new jobs in the country. (Collectively, the wind and solar industry accounts for nearly 144,000 jobs and more than $83 billion in existing capital investment in Western states.)
· Consider the economic impacts of extreme weather events on rural communities, such as increasing crop premiums for farmers and loss of snowpack for the ski industry.
· Make our country more secure and less reliant on foreign oil.
U.S. Senators Michael Bennet (D-CO), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Diane Feinstein (D-CA), Kamala Harris (D-CA), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Patty Murray (D-WA), Tom Udall (D-NM), and Ron Wyden (D-OR) signed the letter.
Here's the actual letter that went to Trump, who some have nicknamed "the denier-in-chief" for his stance on climate change:
Wonder where Colorado's other senator, Cory Gardner, is on this? Let's just say that he's not breaking from other Republicans to stand up for science.
