Colorado Springs city election: turnout, voter reminders, "an honest error"

Turnout this year doesn't appear to be headed for a record high.
With just days to go before balloting concludes in the April 4 Colorado Springs city election, it's not looking like there will be any voter turnout records set.
As shown in the chart below, the biggest turnout (60 percent) came in 2011 when voters elected the city's first strong mayor under the mayor-council form of government approved by voters in 2010.
That first mayor was Steve Bach, who did not seek re-election. In 2015, John Suthers was elected mayor.
Only about 20 percent of ballots had been returned as of Wednesday, March 29, so a lot of votes will have to flow in between now and Tuesday in order to hit the average turnout of over 33 percent.
Here's a reminder about the election from the City Clerk's Office:
Release of Unofficial Election Results
Media please arrive by 7 p.m. for set-up. The city clerk anticipates having preliminary election results at approximately 7:15 p.m. on election night, Tuesday April 4 and will read those results in the lobby of the City Administration Building (30 S. Nevada). Preliminary results will also be posted (in PDF format) online under “Election Results” at www.coloradosprings.gov/election. Updated results will be provided periodically throughout the event at the City Administration Building and updated online until the final ballot is counted.
Results will also be posted on Facebook, and twitter #COSVotes
Timeline:
• April 4, 2017 Election Day
• April 12, 2017 Deadline for return of military and overseas citizens ballots.
• April 12, 2017 Deadline to correct issues related to self-affirmation signatures and missing ID for ballots returned by 7 p.m. on election day
• April 14, 2017 Canvass/Certification of the Election Results
Voter Reminders
• Ballot must be received at a drop off location or the City Clerk’s Office no later than 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4.
• Voter registration is still available in person at the City Clerk’s Office weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• If voters have any questions about their ballots, they can call the City Clerk’s Office at (719) 385-5901, press option 4.
In other campaign news, a door hanger that's making the rounds in District 5 contains misleading information.
Incumbent Council President Pro Tem Jill Gaebler called our attention to the piece, which was funded by the dark money group Colorado Citizens Protecting Our Constitution
. The advertisement for Gaebler's opponent, Lynette Crow-Iverson, claims the Colorado Springs Regional Business Alliance supports her.
This is not true. The Business Alliance, which changed its name last year to Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC, didn't endorse any City Council candidates this election cycle, a Chamber spokesperson says.
We asked Dede Laugesen, who's working for CCPOC this cycle, for an explanation. Via email, she says, "It was an honest error, the literature was removed from the field and corrected within hours."
This door hanger wrongly says the candidate was endorsed by an agency that, first, no longer exists, and second, didn't endorse candidates in this election.