Choice of lesbian commandant at Air Force Academy stirs debate

File photo
The Air Force Academy's creed.
The recent assignment of Brig. Gen. (Sel.) Kristin Goodwin as commandant of the Air Force Academy has triggered an extreme right evangelical Air Force officer to protest, accusing Goodwin of lying.
In a nutshell, the allegation is that Goodwin lied about her sexuality when entering the Air Force — back before gays and lesbians could serve. Goodwin is a lesbian who is married to a woman.
The accusation, in turn, has spawned a letter to the Department of Defense Inspector General seeking an investigation into the allegation.
This comes after the Independent reported the appointment of Goodwin
last month.
She's a liar, says Air Force Lt. Col. Jonathan Dowty, who runs the website God and Country, as explained in this blog post
.
He writes:
How did Col Goodwin — an open homosexual — enter the Air Force without lying?
This isn’t actually a new question. Since the repeal of DADT [Don't Ask, Don't Tell], it has been evident a few senior military leaders who are homosexual entered the military prior to 1994 — meaning they (presumably) lied about their sexuality to enter the military. (For the record, their enlistment itself isn’t generally questioned, as the statute of limitations on UCMJ Article 83 (Fraudulent Enlistment) has long expired.)
Ultimately, questions of Col Goodwin’s accession to military service won’t likely come to much. The general post-DADT issue will, however, be a fascinating discussion point for the USAFA cadet classes she oversees — as the cadets practically venerate the Honor Code (in spirit, if not in deed).
File photo
Mikey Weinstein: Seeking action against proselytizing officer.
In addition, PinkNews.com
reports that "an extreme conservative group founded by Alabama’s former Chief Justice has attacked the nomination of an 'ungodly' lesbian to head the US Air Force Academy."
On the other side of the debate, the Military Religious Freedom Foundation wants Dowty investigated for several allegations of violating military rules and instructions. Read the MRFF letter to the DoD here
.
Or here:
Complaint_Garrison_Final.pdf
Specifically, MRFF, founded by AFA grad Mikey Weinstein, complains that Dowty violates an instruction on diversity and equal opportunity, and the Uniform Code of Military Justice laws regarding "disrespect toward a superior commissioned officer, failure to obey order or regulation, conduct unbecoming and officer and conduct prejudicial to good order and discipline."
The letter reveals that Goodwin spoke with an MRFF board member and adamantly denied lying about anything. "She relates," the letter states, "that she did not become aware of her sexual orientation until well after DADT went into effect. Thus, Lt. Col. Dowty's implication that Brig Gen. (Sel) Goodwin is a 'liar,' is itself, patently false."
Toward the end of the 14-page MRFF letter, it states:
It is this intolerance and overt refusal to accept the official DoD and AF policies that one's sexual orientation, religious beliefs or non-beliefs, simply are not relevant to accomplishing the Air Force's mission, utilizing the best talent available.