Remember to vote in Colorado Springs city election

Snow on Election Day hasn't stopped District 3 candidate Richard Skorman from putting his signs to work.

Ballots were mailed out to the citizens on March 10. Each ballot contains one City Council District race and three ballot issues. The daily ballots returned number and additional information on the election can be found on the City’s websitewww.coloradosprings.gov/election" target="_blank"> www.coloradosprings.gov/election.



Curb-Side ballot drop off at the City Administration Building, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The City Clerk's Office will have curb-side ballot drop-off available [today] from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in front of the City Administration Building (30 S. Nevada Ave.) from South-bound Nevada Ave and West-bound Colorado Ave. All of the ballot drop off locations will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Release of Unofficial Election Results

... City Clerk Sarah Johnson anticipates having preliminary election results at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Election Night, Tuesday April 4 and will read those results in the lobby of the City Administration Building (30 S. Nevada). Preliminary results will also be posted (in PDF format) online under “Election Results” at www.coloradosprings.gov/election. Updated results will be provided periodically throughout the event at the City Administration Building and updated online until the final ballot is counted.



Results will also be posted on Facebook, and twitter #COSVotes.



Timeline:



April 4, 2017 Election Day

April 12, 2017 Deadline for return of military and overseas citizens ballots.

April 12, 2017 Deadline to correct issues related to self-affirmation signatures and missing ID for ballots returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day

April 14, 2017 Canvass/Certification of the Election Results



Voter Reminders

· Ballot must be received at a drop off location or the City Clerk’s Office no later than 7 p.m. Tuesday April 4.

· Voter registration is still available in person at the City Clerk’s Office from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

· If voters have any questions about their ballots, they can call the City Clerk’s Office at (719) 385-5901, option 4.

Today is Election Day. Check our website tonight after 7 p.m. for results. Here is more information courtesy of the city: