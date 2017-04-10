Colorado Springs Utilities reveals 129-year-old water valve

click to enlarge Courtesy Colorado Springs Utilities

This water valve has been under ground for more than 100 years.

While in need of replacement, Springs Utilities and its contractor successfully used the 1888 water valve for last month’s water main replacement project on Cascade Avenue. Water valves are found throughout the distribution system to direct and/or control the flow of water through pipes.



Overall, the removal of water valve #2 is symbolic of Springs Utilities’ massive efforts to renew aging water mains across the community to improve service reliability and provide a transition to the City of Colorado Springs’ 2C paving projects.



Water main projects completed, underway or soon-to-begin, include efforts on 8th Street, Cascade Avenue, Pikes Peak Avenue, Nevada Avenue, Boulder Street, Uintah Street, 26th Street, Lake Avenue, and several others.



In 2017 alone, Springs Utilities will renew approximately 37 miles of water main pipe across the community as part of the program.



Historically, the late 1800s brought innovation and tremendous foresight by the city’s founders and early Springs Utilities water planners – developments that are still benefiting customers today. In addition to modernizing the way drinking water was delivered to customers, water planners trail blazed a path to the development of our initial local mountain water collection systems in the 1890s and the eventual construction of one of the earliest transmountain collection systems in the nation – The Blue River System – in the 1950s.

