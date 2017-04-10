Header Promo Spot
Monday, April 10, 2017

Politics

Rep. Doug Lamborn announces town hall meetings

Posted By on Mon, Apr 10, 2017 at 11:25 AM

click to enlarge Lamborn: Holding five town halls this week. - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Lamborn: Holding five town halls this week.
Many Congress members returning to their home districts in recent months have been greeted with "the resistance," those opposed to the Donald Trump administration's policies, sanctioned by the GOP dominated House and Senate.

But Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs, might find a more friendly crowd during five town hall meetings he has planned this week during the two-week break in Congressional District 5, which is heavily Republican.

Then again, maybe not.

Lamborn plans only one of those meetings in CD 5's largest population center, Colorado Springs.

So if you want to give Lamborn feedback about various national issues, such as health care, tax reform, Trump's deconstruction of regulation for businesses and environmental protection, here's your chance.

His schedule:

Tuesday, April 11
— 10 to 11 a.m., City Administration Building, 901 Main St., Fairplay.
— 11:30 to 12:30 p.m., Sangre de Cristo Electric Association Community Room, 29780 N. US Highway 24, Buena Vista.

Wednesday, April 12
— 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Stetson Hills Police Substation Community Room, 4110 Tutt Blvd., Colorado Springs.

Thursday, April 13
— 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Fremont County Administration Building, 615 Macon Ave., Cañon City.
— 2 to 3 p.m., Teller County Centennial Building, 112 North A St., Cripple Creek.

