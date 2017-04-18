Colorado Springs City Council members take oath of office

click to enlarge Photos by Pam Zubeck

Council members seated in the courtroom, L to R, Don Knight, David Geislinger, Richard Skorman, Council President Merv Bennett (speaking), Yolanda Avila, Jill Gaebler and Andy Pico.

Newly elected Colorado Springs City Council members were sworn in Tuesday, April 18, in the courtroom of the historic Pioneers Museum.Don Knight, Jill Gaebler and Andy Pico, who were re-elected to four-year terms, took the oath of office along with new members David Geislinger, Richard Skorman and Yolanda Avila.The short ceremony included remarks by Mayor John Suthers, presentation of the flag, a prayer and soloists singing the national anthem and "America the Beautiful."