Header Promo Spot
Search

The Wire

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

City Gov

Colorado Springs City Council members take oath of office

Posted By on Tue, Apr 18, 2017 at 11:04 AM

click to enlarge Council members seated in the courtroom, L to R, Don Knight, David Geislinger, Richard Skorman, Council President Merv Bennett (speaking), Yolanda Avila, Jill Gaebler and Andy Pico. - PHOTOS BY PAM ZUBECK
  • Photos by Pam Zubeck
  • Council members seated in the courtroom, L to R, Don Knight, David Geislinger, Richard Skorman, Council President Merv Bennett (speaking), Yolanda Avila, Jill Gaebler and Andy Pico.
Newly elected Colorado Springs City Council members were sworn in Tuesday, April 18, in the courtroom of the historic Pioneers Museum.

Don Knight, Jill Gaebler and Andy Pico, who were re-elected to four-year terms, took the oath of office along with new members David Geislinger, Richard Skorman and Yolanda Avila.

The short ceremony included remarks by Mayor John Suthers, presentation of the flag, a prayer and soloists singing the national anthem and "America the Beautiful."


Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in The Wire

Top Topics in The Wire

Politics (16)

City Gov (15)

Local News (6)

Outdoors (2)

Military (2)

More

Blogroll

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation